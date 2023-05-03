Apple and Google partner on unwanted location tracking

Apple and Google have announced a new partnership to deal with unwanted location tracking, this is when someone tracks your location without your knowledge, the two companies are looking to stop this practice.

Devices like the Apple AirTag and other tracking devices are very useful, they can help you locate your items, unfortunately, some people use these devices for nefarious purposes, like tracking someone’s location without your knowledge.

Apple and Google have submitted a joint industry specification to help combat people using these types of devices to track someone without their knowledge, you can see more details below.

Today Apple and Google jointly submitted a proposed industry specification to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking. The first-of-its-kind specification will allow Bluetooth location-tracking devices to be compatible with unauthorized tracking detection and alerts across iOS and Android platforms. Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security, and Pebblebee have expressed support for the draft specification, which offers best practices and instructions for manufacturers, should they choose to build these capabilities into their products.

“Apple launched AirTag to give users the peace of mind knowing where to find their most important items,” said Ron Huang, Apple’s vice president of Sensing and Connectivity. “We built AirTag and the Find My network with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking — a first in the industry — and we continue to make improvements to help ensure the technology is being used as intended. This new industry specification builds upon the AirTag protections, and through collaboration with Google results in a critical step forward to help combat unwanted tracking across iOS and Android.”

Hopefully, the industry will be able to come together to ensure that these Bluetooth devices are used for what they are designed for and not to track people without their knowledge.

Source Apple

Image Credit: ognev





