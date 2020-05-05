Build your own papercraft computers

If you are searching for something to keep you occupied during the next few weeks, you may be interested in a range of Papercraft computers created by artist and designer Rocky Bergen. A range of different retro computers are available to download including APPLE II, APPLE – LISA 1, COMMODORE 64, ATARI 520ST, TRS-80 MODEL III and more. Bergen explains more about the inspiration behind the Papercraft computers.

“A couple of years ago, I bought an Amiga and that awkward A-520 Video Connector. I spent the better part of a week trying to get an image to show up on my TV. A few weeks later, I ordered a pizza and when the pizza guy poked his head in my apartment he said, “Sweet Amiga! You need a monitor and some games for free?” Of course, I said yes. Problem is, I have never had any success getting the Amiga to do anything.

Now, I have a Raspberry Pi that emulates the best parts of the Amiga experience and it took minutes to setup. I think I spend so much time making these patterns to atone for all this blasphemy.”

for the full range jump over to the Rocky Bergen website for more history on each computer, photos and of course printable papercraft computer layouts for you to build yourself. Each one comes complete with a selection of different screen layouts depending on your preference.

Source : RB : Lifehacker

