OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini external USB-C hard drive storage solution

OWC has this week introduced its new Mercury Elite Pro mini USB-C external storage solution offering users the ability to add their own drives using the external enclosure from $43 or supplied equipped with 480 GB , 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB, capacities with prices starting from $94. The Mercury Elite Pro mini was introduced over a decade ago to emulate its award-winning desktop-sized Mercury Elite Pro “sibling.”

This pint-sized powerhouse’s latest evolution gives creative pros, small office/home office users, students, and families the speed and universal connectivity of a USB-C 10Gb/s interface. Go ahead, connect Mercury Elite Pro mini to past, present, and future Macs and PCs, or any USB-equipped iPadOS, Android, or Chrome OS device.”

OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini Highlights

Universally compatible: Plug and play with past, present, and future Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Android tablets

Life ready: save, access, backup, and edit work and personal files with up to 542 MB/s real-world performance

Easy backups: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready

Game on: ideal for game storage with Playstation and Xbox consoles

Entertainment center: watch videos, listen to music, and view pictures through your Smart TV

Portable: bus-powered and rugged to go from desktop to mountain top

Bootable: Startup and launch apps in just seconds

Quiet: heat-dissipating aircraft-grade aluminium housing and fanless venting provide cool, nearly silent operation

Deployment ready: pre-configured solutions undergo rigorous multi-step performance certification

Connected: Connect universally to any USB or Thunderbolt computer or device with the included USB-C cable and USB-A adapter

Worry-free: Up to a 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

The OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini external hard drive is available with SSD or HD.

“The OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini is a powerhouse that gives creative pros, small office/home office users, students, and families the speed and universal connectivity of a USB-C 10 Gb/s interface and up to 4 TB of storage capacity and 542 MB/s real-world performance speeds. The included USB-C cable with tethered USB-A adapter lets you plug into nearly anything, anywhere.

Connect the OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini to past, present, and future Macs and PCs and iOS, Android, and Chrome OS devices. The OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini is bus-powered so that you can free yourself from power adapter limitations. Cut the cord and take high-performance storage where you need it from the desktop to a mountaintop.”

For more details on the OWC external hard drive jump over to the official product page by following the link below

Source : OWC

