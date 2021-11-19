OWC miniStack STX Thunderbolt 4 storage and expansion hub from $299

OWC has unveiled the world’s first Thunderbolt 4 certified storage and hub expansion solution taking the form of the OWC miniStack STX which is now available to preorder with prices starting from $299. The OWC miniStack STX has been specifically designed to move large files and work allowing you to edit, save and access your work at speed and is capable of moving 5 GB of GoPro footage in about 6 seconds. OWC offers multiple drive configurations depending on your needs and thanks to the inclusion of three Thunderbolt 4 ports you can connect to a wide variety of different devices.

The OWC miniStack STX features a universal HDD/SSD bay and an NVMe M.2 SSD slot provide massive storage capacity expansion and can be combined in a RAID 1 configuration. Offering up to 770 MB/s of storage performance, the miniStack STX is a perfect solution for bandwidth-intensive video editing, photography, audio, virtual machines, as well as data backup if needed. Thanks to its internal heatsink and highly efficient fan the OWC miniStack STX operates in near silence and heat is dissipated through the aircraft grade aluminium casing.

“If you own a 2018 Intel Mac mini or the latest M1 version, the internal factory drive can’t be upgraded, making it no longer a reason to sell your beloved little powerhouse. The OWC miniStack STX maximizes your mini’s investment with a mighty capacity punch for a fraction of the time and money you would spend in buying and setting up a new machine. You’re not left behind if you own a Mac, PC, or device equipped with USB-A only. With a USB-C to USB-A adapter cable (sold separately), you can utilize the OWC miniStack STX’s SATA drive bay to transfer data to/from your machine, plus infuse your trusty setup with additional device connectivity.”

OWC miniStack STX Thunderbolt 4 storage features :

Massive capacity: add over 200x greater data storage to your Mac mini

Mega Thunderbolt: use more accessories and devices with three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports

Maximum compatibility: use with Thunderbolt or USB equipped Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets virtually anything that supports external storage

More Connectivity: add a mix of up to five Thunderbolt devices, three USB devices, and two displays

Power while working: 60 W of notebook charging power via Thunderbolt or USB-C

Pro-grade performance: save/access/backup data and edit 4K video with up to 770 MB/s real-world tested performance

Easy backups: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready

Data Security: RAID 1 support

Plug and play: includes Thunderbolt cable

Whisper-quiet: aluminium housing with internal heat sink and high-efficiency cooling fan provides cool, nearly silent operation

“Thunderbolt 4 technology enables our partners like OWC to deliver super-fast storage and abundant docking capabilities in new ways,” said Jason Ziller, General Manager of Intel’s Client Connectivity Division. “Thunderbolt 4 continues to build on the innovation of Thunderbolt 3 for a truly universal cable connectivity experience, and we’re proud that Thunderbolt 4 has just been recognized as a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree for its design, innovation, and engineering.”

“We understand having confidence in gear reliability is paramount to our customers, and OWC is constantly developing revolutionary products to complement Apple’s innovations,” said Larry O’Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC.” While great for the Apple Mac mini, the OWC miniStack STX packs a lot of capabilities in a small footprint that expands the functionality of any Mac or PC notebook or desktop computer.”

Source : OWC

