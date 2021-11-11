OWC Accelsior 8M2 is the world’s fastest and highest capacity PCIe SSD

If you are in the market for a fast high-capacity PCIe SSD storage device you may be interested to know that OWC has launched its new Accelsior 8M2 PCIe SSD, marketing it as the world’s fastest and highest capacity PCIe SSD storage device currently available. The OWC Accelsior 8M2 SSD is available in capacities ranging from 0 TB enabling you to add your own preferred drives from $799 or factory fitted with 2 TB, 4 TB, 8 TB, 16 TB, 32 TB and 64 TB models starting from $1,299.

The OWC Accelsior 8M2 PCIe SSD storage is compatible with macOS 11 Big Sur, M1 Macs, and Windows 10 and allows you to create RAID 0/1/4/5/1+0 (10) with Macs, RAID 0/1 with Windows and offers ultra-reliable speeds up to 26,000 MB/s.

OWC Accelsior 8M2 PCIe SSD storage features include

Revolutionary: The fastest drive available for 2019 Mac Pro, Windows or Linux computers

Mind-blowing Performance: Up to 26,000MB/s real world speed

Massive Space: Up to eight SSDs for jaw-dropping 64TB storage capacity

Easy RAID: Create, monitor, and manage RAID arrays with SoftRAID

Advanced RAID Capabilities: Supports multiple RAID levels and RAID sets for maximum flexibility

Quietly Cool: Highly efficient and quiet heat-dissipating design for consistent peak performance

Pre-tested and Certified: Full burn-in for assured performance and reliability

Plug and Play: No drivers needed

Worry-free: Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support for solutions 2TB and larger

Edit and playback 16 streams of 8K ProRes444 without a glitch

Keep page scenery and textures looking sharp and flowing uninterruptedly in virtual reality environments

Experiment with larger formats and be closer to final work

Ensure augmented reality visualizations look life-like

Edit and store massive photo images and graphics files

Experience faster previews, renders, and processing in VFX programs

Effortlessly store and work with multiple production libraries and applications

Run more iterations in DevOps in less time

Quickly offload essential data to cloud archives for more advanced IoT management

“As a high-performance NVMe-based storage solution, the OWC Accelsior 8M2 delivers the consistent low latency data throughput required in edge computing applications such as industrial automation, smart city ecosystems, and smart retail solutions. It feeds CPUs and GPUs huge amounts of data lightning-fast for real-time predictive analytics. With 60% of storage professionals using NVMe SSDs to process large data sets generated at the edge, OWC Accelsior 8M2 is more than a competitive advantage. And to ensure OWC Accelsior 8M2 keeps running at peak speed for the long haul, there’s a quiet cooling fan in the aircraft-grade aluminium heat shield. There are no compromises, just the ultra-reliable performance that Mac and PC users have come to depend on from OWC storage solutions.”

Source : OWC

