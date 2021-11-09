KIOXIA XD6 EDSFF E1.S enterprise SSD range unveiled

IOXIA has introduced its new enterprise SSD range with the launch of the new production ready 9.5 mm IOXIA XD6 SSD with Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E1.S. Specifically created to address the needs and requirements of hyperscale applications including the “performance, power and thermal requirements of the Open Compute Platform (OCP) NVMe Cloud SSD Specification” writes KIOXIA in its press.

“KIOXIA EDSFF E1.S SSDs are designed to optimize system density, efficiency and management. As defined by the EDSFF consortium and leveraging the OCP NVMe Cloud SSD Specification, the small form factor E1.S replaces the M.2 form factor and delivers greater density, performance, reliability, and thermal management. E1.S is also designed to be hot pluggable for increased serviceability, which is another benefit over M.2.”

KIOXIA XD6 enterprise SSD storage

The enterprise SSD is are compliant with NVMe 1.3c and PCIe 4.0 specifications, and is available in capacities of 1.92 TB and 3.84 TB. An option for TCG-Opal 2.0 encryption. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Microsoft and the OCP Storage workgroup demonstrated how an open collaboration across the industry could align hyperscalers, system designers and SSD vendors around next-generation storage form factors,” said Jason Adrian, senior director of Azure Platform Architecture, Microsoft. “The EDSFF E1.S form factor is the future of flash storage in hyperscale data centers, including Azure platforms. Solid state disks designed to the OCP NVMe Cloud SSD specification, such as the KIOXIA XD6 Series, will power the next generation of EDSFF E1.S-based servers.”

“Advancements in hyperscale data centers require flash deployments to be more efficient and optimized,” said Maulik Sompura, director of product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. “New specifications and form factors, such as EDSFF, have emerged and are poised to deliver substantial advantages over current form factors in terms of required capabilities. By delivering higher IOPs per terabyte, higher IOPs per watt, higher density per square inch -especially for 1U servers- and significantly better thermals, XD6 SSDs dramatically improve the total cost of ownership for our customers.”

Source : KIOXIA

