HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 hub with integrated GaN hits Kickstarter

HyperDrive has returned to Kickstarter this month to launch its new Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub offering the world’s first Goshen Ridge Thunderbolt 4 hub with an integrated GaN power source. HyperDrive works with Thunderbolt 3 devices, Thunderbolt 4 devices, USB4 devices and USB-C devices and is capable of transfer speeds up to 40Gbps and 32Gbps via PCIe. Full specifications include :

Thunderbolt Upstream Port:

Thunderbolt 4 (96W PD; 40Gbps; 32 Gbps PCIE; DisplayPort 1.4a Alt-Mode)

Thunderbolt Downstream Ports:

3 x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps; 32 Gbps PCIE; 15W; DP1.4a 8K 60Hz / 4K 144Hz)

AC Power Input:

IEC C8, 100~240V, 50/60Hz

Up to 2 Extended Monitors

Single Monitor (Max output): 8K 60Hz/4K 144Hz

Dual Monitor (Max output): 6K 60Hz

The hub is compatible with MacBook Pro 2016 or later, MacBook Air 2018 or later, iPad Pro 2021 or later, Chrome OS laptop with Thunderbolt 3/4, USB 3.0 or later Type C with DP Alt-Mode and Windows OS laptop with Thunderbolt 3/4, USB 3.0 or later Type C with DP Alt-Mode. The project has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 800 backers with still 29 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the project from roughly $179 or £147 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Thunderbolt 4 hub

“Say “bye” to the days of not having enough Thunderbolt ports for all your devices. With the Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub, you can instantly turn one Thunderbolt port into three downstream ports, and you don’t have to deal with the hassle of bulky power bricks cluttering your workspace. With three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports providing 40Gbps data transfer speeds, you’ll enjoy transferring a 4K movie in less than 30 seconds.”

With the assumption that the HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 hub crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 hub project checkout the promotional video below.

“Take advantage of 32Gbps PCIe data transfer speeds when connected to Thunderbolt enabled eGPUs. Get up to 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz single display support or dual 6K 60Hz display support on MST enabled devices. If you’re looking for maximum Thunderbolt 4 support, simply daisy chain two Power Hubs together for a total of five downstream ports. With three 15W downstream ports, enjoy charging all of your accessories. And, with 96W power delivery, enjoy keeping your host device fully charged.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the power hub, jump over to the official HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

