HyperDrive 18 port GEN2 USB-C hub launches for $199

Using the HyperDrive 18 port GEN2 hub priced at $199 users can tranform a single USB-C port on any device or computer into a USB-C docking station with 18 high speed and power ports such as HDMI 4K60Hz x 2, DP 4K60Hz, VGA, USB-A 10Gbps x 2, USB-C 10Gbps, USB-A 2.0 x 2, USB-A QC 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, Coxial SPDIF, Toslink Optical Fiber, 3.5mm Audio Jack TRRS, UHS-II MicroSD/SD 4.0 312MB/s, offering DC 180W and USB-C Power Delivery 100W.

HyperDrive GEN2 is the next generation of USB-C Hub with 2X the speed and power of current 1st generation hubs. 2X video refresh rate (4K60Hz vs 4K30Hz), 2X USB speed (10Gbps vs 5Gbps), 3X memory card transfer speed (300MB/s vs 104MB/s) and 2X power delivery (100W vs 50W).

“Experience high-resolution 4K video on HDMI/DP displays with twice the refresh rate for faster, smoother video. MacOS supports SST (Single Stream Transport) so it will show one extended display with the same image on all external displays at 4K60Hz. Windows/Chrome OS supports MST (Multi Stream Transport) and will support 3 extended displays. 1 display at 4K60Hz. 2 displays at 4K30Hz + 4K30Hz. 3 displays at 4K30Hz + 4K30Hz + 1080p.”

Features of the HyperDrive 18 port GEN2 hub

– USB-C/USB-A 10Gbps – 2X speed – 2nd generation USB-C/USB-A 3.2 10Gbps with 2X the transfer speed over 1st generation USB-C/USB-A 3.0 5Gbps

– 3.5mm Audio Jack – Replace headphone/microphone jack missing in the latest USB-C mobile devices

– Gigabit Ethernet – Allows for fast wired network connection where wireless network are unreliable or unavailable

– Digital Audio Input/Output – Perfect for audio professionals with high fidelity digital coxial and optical fiber toslink input/output

– UHS-II MicroSD/SD – 3X memory card speed- Transfer UHS-II MicroSD/SD 4.0 memory cards 3X faster over previous UHS-I 3.0 speed.

– 100W USB-C Power Delivery- Supports type-C pass-through charging. Quick charge your USB-C computer and device while using the USB-C hub at the same time.

– Professional Design – Minimalistic industrial look that is both elegant and functional. The ridged, all-metallic exterior enables fast heat dissipation and makes it cool to the touch. Stand vertically and lie horizontally flat.

Source : HyperDrive

