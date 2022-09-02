New LaCie Mobile Drive & Secure external storage from $75

LaCie has introduced its new Mobile Drive and Mobile Drive Secure external storage solutions this week announcing that the Mobile Drive Secure is priced at $99.99 (2 TB), $144.99 (4 TB) and $164.99 (5 TB), and the LaCie Mobile Drive priced at $74.99 (1 TB), $99.99 (2 TB), $144.99 (4 TB) and $164.99 (5 TB).

The new external storage drives are equipped with additional hardware encryption including a lock/unlock feature in the LaCie Toolkit software, LaCie Mobile Drive Secure differs from LaCie Mobile Drive by giving users an added layer of data safety and confidentiality. Both drives use USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB-C technology and are compatible with USB-C and USB 3.0 computers and tablets.

External storage drive

“LaCie Mobile Drive is a simple yet standout product. It is classic LaCie with noble materials, clean lines, and a solid build. While beautifully detailed, the casing is forward-looking with sustainable PCR materials,” said Neil Poulton, LaCie storage designer since 1992. “After almost 30 years of continual collaboration with LaCie, Mobile Drive reminds us of the thrill of launching a brand-new design. Sometimes you design something that’s just right!”

“The drives provide up to 5 TB of portable capacity and universal out-of-box compatibility with PC, Mac, and iPad USB-C. One-click automatic backup makes file storage extra smooth, and the fast USB-C 130 MB/s file transfers will guarantee a seamless experience. LaCie Mobile Drives are packaged with LaCie Toolkit software for on-demand and scheduled backups and a one-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan. With the included three-year limited warranty and three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services consumers can enjoy long-term peace of mind safely protected against data loss and retrieval costs.”

Source : LaCie

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals