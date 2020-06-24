LaCie 1big Dock SSD Pro And 1big Dock external storage solutions from $369

LaCie has this week announced new external storage solutions it has created in the form of the LaCie 1big Dock SSD Pro which will be available to purchase priced at $1,349 for the 2TB version or $2,599 for the 4TB version. The more affordable LaCie 1big Dock is priced at $369 for 4TB, $469 for 8TB, and $679 for 16TB of storage, all products will be available next month during July 2020.

“LaCie’s 1big Dock SSD Pro is ideal for editing data-intense 6K, 8K, super slow motion, uncompressed video, and VFX content. Building on LaCie’s pedigree of unmatched performance and style, the 1big Dock SSD Pro leans on Seagate’s cutting-edge FireCuda NVMe SSD and Thunderbolt 3 to deliver staggering read speeds of up to 2800 MB/s. It streamlines workflow with two Thunderbolt 3 ports that are USB-C compatible, and a docking station including one built-in USB 3.0 port, cinema-grade memory card slots (CFast 2.0, CFexpress, and SD), and a DisplayPort 1.4 output connection. It is the ideal peripheral for most professional cinema cameras including leading brands like ARRI, Blackmagic, RED, and Canon.

Offering many of the same features as the 1big Dock SSD Pro and the massive capacity of a 4 TB, 8 TB, or 16 TB HDD, the new LaCie 1big Dock also features direct ingestion of content from SD cards, CompactFlash cards, and USB devices. It streamlines the 4K video filmmakers’ studio by serving as the hub of all peripherals and connects the workstation with a single cable eliminating the need for extra dongles or adapters

The 1big Dock SSD Pro and 1big Dock can deliver up to 45 W of power to a laptop or 30 W when daisy-chaining compatible devices. LaCie’s new innovative Power Pass-Through feature offers even more charge for your laptop. Daisy-chain the laptop’s USB-C power cable to the 1big Dock and the laptop can receive up to 70 W. This also frees up a much needed USB-C port on the computer.”

Source : TPU

