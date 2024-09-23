Overcoming iOS 18 Photos App Issues: Fixes You Need to Know

The iOS 18 Photos app update has brought about significant changes, aiming to enhance user experience and provide more customization options. However, the reception among users has been mixed, with some appreciating the new features and others finding the app overly complex and cluttered. The video below will walk you through the steps to simplify and customize the Photos app, allowing you to tailor it to your preferences and make it more reminiscent of the iOS 17 experience.

Understanding the Mixed User Reactions

The iOS 18 Photos app introduces a wealth of new features designed to improve the way users interact with their photo libraries. Some users have embraced these changes, appreciating the added functionality and flexibility. However, others have found the app’s increased complexity overwhelming and difficult to navigate. It is essential to understand these mixed reactions to effectively customize the app to suit your needs better.

Apple’s Vision for the iOS 18 Photos App

Apple’s primary goal with the iOS 18 Photos app update was to provide users with more control over their photo libraries. The new design offers greater customization options, allowing users to organize and access their photos in a way that works best for them. However, the abundance of features and settings can make the app feel cluttered and less intuitive for some users. By understanding Apple’s intention behind the update, you can better navigate the app and make informed decisions when customizing it.

Simplifying and Customizing the Photos App

To streamline the iOS 18 Photos app and make it more user-friendly, follow these steps:

Step 1: Access the Customize and Reorder Options

Begin by opening the Photos app and navigating to the settings menu. Here, you will find the customization and reorder options. These settings are crucial for rearranging and removing categories, allowing you to simplify the app’s interface.

Step 2: Rearrange and Remove Categories

Once in the customize menu, you can easily drag and drop categories to reorder them according to your preferences. If there are categories you don’t use or find unnecessary, simply uncheck the box next to them to remove them from the app. This process helps declutter the interface, making it easier to find the features you use most.

Step 3: Keep Essential Categories

To maintain a simplified experience while still having access to key features, it is recommended to keep the following categories:

Albums : This category allows you to organize your photos into custom albums, making it easy to find specific images.

: This category allows you to organize your photos into custom albums, making it easy to find specific images. Media Types : The Media Types category helps you quickly access photos, videos, and other media formats.

: The Media Types category helps you quickly access photos, videos, and other media formats. Utilities: The Utilities category provides essential tools such as the ability to import photos and videos, create slideshows, and more.

By focusing on these core categories, you can ensure that the app remains functional and user-friendly without being overwhelmed by unnecessary features.

Additional Customization Options

In addition to rearranging and removing categories, the iOS 18 Photos app offers several other customization options to help you tailor the experience to your needs.

Hiding the Hidden Album

If you prefer not to see the hidden album in your photo library, you can easily hide it from the settings menu. This option helps keep your library organized and free from clutter, ensuring that you only see the albums and photos you want to access.

Showing or Hiding Featured Content and Holiday Events

The Photos app also allows you to show or hide featured content and holiday events. These features automatically create collections based on specific themes or dates. By toggling these options on or off, you can create a more personalized experience that aligns with your preferences.

Summary

The iOS 18 Photos app update brings a host of new features and customization options, but it can also be overwhelming for some users. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can simplify and customize the app to better suit your needs, making it more intuitive and easier to navigate. Whether you prefer a streamlined interface reminiscent of iOS 17 or want to take advantage of the new features, these customization options allow you to create a Photos app experience that works best for you.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



