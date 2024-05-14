Apple Releases iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5

Apple has released iOS 17.5 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.5 for the iPad. The updates bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad and also a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Included in this release of iOS 17.5 are a new Pride Radiance wallpaper for the Lock Screen, updates for Apple News, various security updates, and more, you can see the release notes from Apple below.

iOS 17.5 Release Notes:

This update introduces a new Pride Radiance wallpaper for the Lock Screen, Apple News enhancements, and other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone.

Apple News

● Offline mode in Apple News+ gives you access to the Today feed and News+ tab, even when you don’t have an internet connection

● Quartiles is a new and original daily word game that is now available in Apple News+

● Scoreboard in News+ Puzzles gives you access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword and Quartiles, including stats and streaks

Tracking Notifications

● Cross-Platform Tracking Detection delivers notifications to users if a compatible Bluetooth tracker they do not own is moving with them, regardless of what operating system the device is paired with

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 software updates are now available to download, you can install ios 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Amanz



