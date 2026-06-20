Inside the Massive DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Upgrade : 17 Stops of Dynamic Range & More

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P has launched in China, introducing a compact camera designed to meet the needs of content creators seeking portable yet capable devices. One of its key features is a dual-camera system that integrates a 1-inch wide-angle camera with a 60mm telephoto lens, allowing users to capture both wide landscapes and detailed close-ups. According to TechAvid, this setup is further enhanced by advanced imaging technologies such as 17 stops of dynamic range and LOFIC, which aim to deliver high-quality results in a variety of shooting scenarios.

Explore how the Pocket 4P supports creative workflows with features like 4K 240fps recording, gesture-based controls and audio backup functionality. Gain insight into its storage capabilities, fast-charging battery and connectivity options, including USB 3.1 and Wi-Fi 6. This analysis provides a detailed look at the features that make the Pocket 4P a practical choice for creators with diverse needs.

Dual-Camera System: Versatility Redefined

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P introduces a dual-camera system with a 1-inch wide-angle camera and a 60mm telephoto lens, offering flexibility for capturing both expansive scenes and detailed close-ups.

It features 17 stops of dynamic range with LOFIC technology and a 10-bit D-Log 2 profile, making sure superior image quality and extensive color grading options for cinematic results.

Advanced video capabilities include 4K recording at 240fps for smooth slow-motion footage, though it lacks 6K recording and native 4K vertical video capture.

Creator-focused tools such as audio backup recording, lens defogging mode and pre-composed follow feature enhance usability for content creators of all levels.

With 103GB internal storage, up to 210 minutes of battery life and fast charging, the Pocket 4P is designed for extended use, complemented by connectivity options like USB 3.1, Wi-Fi 6 and timecode synchronization.

The standout feature of the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P is its advanced dual-camera system, which combines a 1-inch wide-angle camera with a 60mm telephoto lens. This combination provides unparalleled flexibility for capturing a wide range of scenes and subjects.

Wide-Angle Camera: Featuring a 20mm equivalent lens with an f/2 aperture, this camera excels at capturing expansive scenes with remarkable clarity. It is particularly suited for landscapes, group shots and dynamic environments.

Featuring a 20mm equivalent lens with an f/2 aperture, this camera excels at capturing expansive scenes with remarkable clarity. It is particularly suited for landscapes, group shots and dynamic environments. Telephoto Lens: Equipped with 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom and up to 12x digital zoom, this lens is ideal for portrait photography. It minimizes distortion and enhances subject separation, delivering professional-quality results with ease.

Together, these cameras offer creators the ability to seamlessly switch between wide-angle and telephoto perspectives, making it a versatile tool for both sweeping vistas and detailed close-ups.

Dynamic Range and Image Quality: Raising the Bar

The Pocket 4P sets a new benchmark for image quality with its impressive 17 stops of dynamic range, powered by LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. This innovation ensures superior highlight retention, enhanced shadow detail and a more realistic overall image.

Additionally, the inclusion of a 10-bit D-Log 2 profile provides extensive flexibility for color grading, allowing creators to achieve cinematic results during post-production. Whether you’re capturing footage in challenging lighting conditions or fine-tuning visuals for a professional project, the Pocket 4P delivers exceptional image quality that meets the demands of modern content creation.

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Advanced Video Features

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P is equipped with robust video capabilities, making it a powerful tool for filmmakers and content creators. It supports recording up to 4K resolution at 240fps, allowing for smooth and detailed slow-motion footage. However, there are some limitations to consider:

The device does not support 6K recording, which may be a drawback for users seeking ultra-high-resolution video.

Native 4K vertical video capture is unavailable, with vertical video limited to 3K resolution.

Despite these constraints, the Pocket 4P’s video features remain highly versatile, catering to a wide range of creative applications. Its ability to deliver high-quality footage in various formats ensures it meets the needs of both casual and professional users.

Creator-Focused Tools

The Osmo Pocket 4P is packed with features designed to simplify and enhance the content creation process. These tools make it an invaluable companion for creators of all skill levels:

Audio Backup Recording: Provides a safety track for sound, making sure no audio is lost during recording.

Provides a safety track for sound, making sure no audio is lost during recording. Lens Defogging Mode: Optimized for shooting in cold or humid environments, preventing condensation from affecting image quality.

Optimized for shooting in cold or humid environments, preventing condensation from affecting image quality. Pre-Composed Follow Feature: Offers advanced subject tracking and framing, allowing dynamic and professional-looking shots.

Offers advanced subject tracking and framing, allowing dynamic and professional-looking shots. Adjustable Beauty Effects: Allows users to fine-tune visuals directly on the device, reducing the need for extensive post-production edits.

These features are tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern creators, from vloggers to professional filmmakers, making sure a seamless and efficient workflow.

Storage and Battery: Designed for Extended Use

The Pocket 4P is engineered to support extended shooting sessions, offering features that prioritize convenience and reliability:

103GB of Internal Storage: Provides ample space for projects, with the option to expand storage using microSD cards.

Provides ample space for projects, with the option to expand storage using microSD cards. Battery Life: Delivers up to 210 minutes of runtime on a single charge, making sure uninterrupted creativity.

Delivers up to 210 minutes of runtime on a single charge, making sure uninterrupted creativity. Fast Charging: Recharges up to 80% in just 18 minutes, minimizing downtime during shoots.

These enhancements make the Pocket 4P a dependable choice for creators who require long-lasting performance and efficient storage solutions.

Connectivity and Workflow Optimization

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P offers streamlined connectivity options and workflow enhancements that cater to the needs of modern creators:

USB 3.1 Transfer Speeds: Enables fast file transfers at speeds of up to 800MB/s, saving time during post-production.

Enables fast file transfers at speeds of up to 800MB/s, saving time during post-production. Wi-Fi 6 Support: Allows wireless transfers at speeds of up to 90MB/s, providing flexibility for on-the-go creators.

Allows wireless transfers at speeds of up to 90MB/s, providing flexibility for on-the-go creators. Timecode Synchronization: Simplifies multi-camera setups, making sure seamless integration of footage.

Simplifies multi-camera setups, making sure seamless integration of footage. Gesture Controls and Webcam Functionality: Add versatility for live streaming, virtual meetings and other use cases.

These features enhance efficiency and adaptability, making the Pocket 4P a valuable tool for both professional and casual projects.

Accessories and Ecosystem

The Pocket 4P is supported by a range of accessories that expand its functionality and creative potential:

Wireless Viewfinder Remote Controller: Enables remote monitoring and operation, providing greater flexibility during shoots.

Enables remote monitoring and operation, providing greater flexibility during shoots. Magnetic Accessories and Filters: Enhance the device’s capabilities, allowing for creative experimentation.

Enhance the device’s capabilities, allowing for creative experimentation. Smart Fill Light: Automatically adjusts to shooting conditions, making sure optimal lighting for every scene.

These accessories complement the Pocket 4P’s core features, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that supports diverse creative needs.

Pricing and Availability

In China, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P is priced at 3,799 yuan (approximately $530 USD), with the Vlog Set Bundle available for 4,299 yuan (around $600 USD). While global pricing is expected to be higher due to taxes and import costs, the device’s extensive feature set and creator-focused design make it a compelling option for content creators seeking a versatile and reliable tool.

Media Credit: TechAvid



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