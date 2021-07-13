ORB X motorized semi-enclosed gaming workstation

Cooler Master has introduced a new enclosed gaming workstation combining a seat, monitor mount and desk in one futuristic multipurpose workstation. The ORB X gaming workstation has been designed with immersion in mind and offers a semi-enclosed desk space which is fully automated and motorized. Features of the semi-enclosed cockpit include single touch buttons that activate the dome and move it forward or back depending whether you are entering or exiting the workstation. Together with fully adjustable head rest, lumbar support, and footrest.

The ORB X can accept a single 49 inch monitor or up to three 27 inch monitors and is also equipped with 2.1 immersive sound system and hidden compartments for your Windows gaming PC rig or console. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Enhanced visual and audio capabilities truly elevate the immersion: the Orb X supports up to three 27” monitors, and surround sound speakers are housed directly in the workstation to create a realistic, accurate soundstage even without headphones. In addition, a newly designed ergonomic recliner provides an adjustable head rest, lumbar support, and footrest for comfort customized to you.”

“CMIX’s mission is to perfect and enhance the immersive experience for users, through diversified solutions developed through community-driven innovation and collaboration. With futuristic design, craftmanship and seamless hardware and software integration, we are aiming to elevate user’s visual, audio and comfort experience. Moreover, by incorporating next-gen technology such as VR, AR and haptics, we are ready to take the immersive experience to the next level.”

Source : Cooler Master : Video Cardz : Comouter Base

