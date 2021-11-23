Oppo Reno 7 smartphones to use Sony IMX709 sensor

Yesterday we heard about the new Oppo Reno 7 range of smartphones and now we have more details on the handsets.

There will be a total of three devices in the range, the Reno 7 Pro 5G, the Reno 7 5G and the Reno 7 SE 5G and it looks like all three devices will use the Sony IMX709 sensor.

As we heard previously the top model will be the Reno 7 Pro 5G and this handset is rumored to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX mobile processor and it will also come with 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM and a choice of storage options.

It will also feature a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution and it will come with a 4500 mAh battery and it will feature 65W fast charging and it will be able to charge to 100 percent in just 32 minutes.

The cameras on the handset are rumored to include a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Oppo will be making their three new Oppo Reno 7 smartphones official at a press event on the 25gth of November, we will have more details on the handsets then.

Source GSM Arena

