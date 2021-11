Oppo Reno 7 smartphones revealed

Oppo will be launching some new smartphones later this month, the Oppo Reno 7 range which will include three handsets.

The lineup includes the Reno 7 Pro 5G, the Reno 7 5G and the Reno 7 SE 5G, all three devices will have slightly different specifications.

Now some of the devices have been listed n JD.com and we have some of the specifications of the devices ahead of their official launch.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX mobile processor and it will also come with 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM and a choice of storage options.

The device will come with a 4500 mAh battery and it will feature 65W fast charging and it will be able to charge to 100 percent in just 32 minutes.

The handset will apparently have a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The device will feature a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The other two handsets will come with slightly different specifications, we will have more information when they get official.

The new Oppo Reno 7 smartphones will be made official on the 25th of November, we will have more details on all three handsets then.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more