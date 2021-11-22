Oppo Reno 7 smartphones revealed

Oppo will be launching some new smartphones later this month, the Oppo Reno 7 range which will include three handsets.

The lineup includes the Reno 7 Pro 5G, the Reno 7 5G and the Reno 7 SE 5G, all three devices will have slightly different specifications.

Now some of the devices have been listed n JD.com and we have some of the specifications of the devices ahead of their official launch.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX mobile processor and it will also come with 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM and a choice of storage options.

The device will come with a 4500 mAh battery and it will feature 65W fast charging and it will be able to charge to 100 percent in just 32 minutes.

The handset will apparently have a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The device will feature a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The other two handsets will come with slightly different specifications, we will have more information when they get official.

The new Oppo Reno 7 smartphones will be made official on the 25th of November, we will have more details on all three handsets then.

Source GSM Arena

