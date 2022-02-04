OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G gets unboxed (Video)

Earlier we heard about the new OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the device in an unboxing video.

The unboxing video below from SuperSaf gives us a look at the new OPPO Reno7 Pro smartphone and some of its features, lets’s find out more details about the device.

The OPPO Reno7 Pro smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and it features 12GB of RAM, there is also a virtual RAM feature that can add another 7GB, plus d 256GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 6.55 inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, plus a 90Hz refresh rate.

Other specifications on this new Oppo smartphone include a range of cameras, the is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the back. On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies.

On the back of the handset, the three cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset comes in two color, blue and black and it is launching in India.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals