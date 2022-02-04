Oppo Reno7 Pro launched in India

Oppo is launching a new smartphone in India, the Oppo Reno7 Pro, the handset was first unveiled back in November of last year.

The new Oppo Reno7 Pro smartphone features a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz resolution and it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 mobile processor.

The handset comes with 12GB of RAm and it has 256GB of built-in storage, it also comes with a Dynamic RAM feature that can give you up to an extra 7GB of RAM.

The handset comes with 5G and it features a 4500 mAh battery that comes with 65W fast charging that supports SuperVOOC 2.0. The device features ColorOS 12 which is based on Android 11.

The Oppo Reno7 Pro smartphone comes with a range of cameras, the is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the back.

On the rear, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32 megapixel that is designed for taking Selfies and for video calls.

The Reno7 Pro will be available in a choice of two different colors, Blue and Black and it will be available through Flipkart and Oppo’s website, the handset will retail for INR 39,999 which is about $535 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arema

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals