Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone leaked, features Hasselblad camera

The new Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone has been leaked, some photos of the handset have appeared online and we also have some specifications on the device.

Some photos of the new Oppo handset were posted on Weibo, these have apparently now been removed, but we also have some specifications on the device.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it will come with a 2K LTPO 2,0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro will come with a choice of RAM and storage options and the handset will have a range of high-end cameras.

On the rear of the handset, there will be a Hasselblad camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel camera. The device will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will come with 50W wireless charging and 80W wired charging.

#OPPO Find X5 Pro – Snapdragon 8 Gen1

– 2K 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display

– 50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP S5K3M5

– 5000mAh battery

80 watt wired charging

50 watt wireless charging Actual Source:https://t.co/IGsScfYEsN pic.twitter.com/TTCaVuVbWZ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 17, 2022

As yet we do not have any details on exactly when the new Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source Abhishek Yadav, The Verge, GSM Arena

