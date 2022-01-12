Oppo A36 smartphone features a Snapdragon 680 and a 5,000 mAh battery

Oppo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Oppo A36 and the device is launching in China.

The Oppo A36 smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage the device comes with a microSD card slot for expansion, it also features a 6.56 inch LCD display that comes with an HD resolution and a 90HZ refresh rate.

The new Oppo smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 10W charging, the device comes with a range of cameras including a single camera on the front and two cameras on the back.

On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, it is paired with a 2-megapixel portrait camera.

The Oppo A36 smartphone comes in a choice of two colors, blue and black and it is available to pre-order in China for CNY 1,599 which is about $250 at the current exchange. As yet there are no details on whether it will be available in more countries.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals