Oppo Find N folding smartphone shown off on video again

The Oppo Find N folding smartphone was made official earlier this week, we have already seen an unboxing video of the handset and now we have another video.

The hands-on video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a good look at the new Oppo Find N smartphone and its range of features.

As we can see from the video the new Oppo folding smartphone looks like an interesting device, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of includes storage.

The device also comes with a 7.1-inch folding display that has a resolution of 1792 x 920 pixels, plus a secondary 5.49-inch display that features a resolution of 1972 x 988 pixels.

The new Oppo Fin N also features a 4500 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, it also comes with 10W reverse charging.

Plus it comes with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, plus two front-facing cameras, there do not appear to be any details on the two front cameras as yet.

It will be interesting to see if this device is popular, so far Samsung are the only company who have had success with folding smartphones.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

