Oppo Find N folding smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new folding smartphone from Oppo, the Oppo Find N and now we get to find out more details about the handset.

The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a good look at the design and features of the new Oppo Find N folding smartphone, lets find out some more details about the handset.

The new Oppo Find N certainly looks very interesting from the video, the device comes with a 5.49-inch secondary display that has a resolution of 1972 x 988 and a 7.1-inch folding display. The folding display comes with a resolution of 1792 x 1920 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of includes storage.

The Oppo Find N comes with five cameras, there are two cameras on the front of the device and three on the back of the device.

On the rear of the Find N, the three rear cameras are made up of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There do not appear to be any details on the two front cameras as yet.

The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, it also comes with 10W reverse charging. The device is so far only going to be launched in China.

