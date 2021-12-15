Oppo Find N folding smartphone unveiled

Oppo is launching a new folding smartphone, the Oppo Find N and the handset comes with a 7.1-inch folding display, plus a 5.49-inch secondary display.

The 5.49-inch display has a resolution of 1972 x 988 pixels and the 7.1-inch folding display has a resolution of 1792 x 1920 pixels.

The new Oppo Find N folding smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it also comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The handset comes with five cameras, there are two cameras on the front of the device and three on the back of the device.

On the rear of the handset, the three rear cameras are made up of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There do not appear to be any details on the two front cameras as yet.

The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, it also comes with 10W reverse charging.

The handset will go on sale in China on the 23rd of December and pricing for the device will start at RMB 7,699 which is about $1,200 at the current exchange rate. It does not look like the handset will be launched outside of China.

