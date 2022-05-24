Geeky Gadgets

Oppo Pad Air tablet unveiled

Oppo has launched its latest Android tablet, the Oppo Pad Air, they also launched some new headphones, the Enco R buds.

The Oppo Pad Air comes with a 10.6-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The tablet comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage, the tablet comes with a microSD card slot for expansion, plus it comes with a 7100 mAh battery and features 18W fast charging.

The tablet comes with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera that is designed for taking Selfies and on the back, there is an 8-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The new Oppo Pad Air tablet comes with ColorOS which is based on Google’s Android 12 and it will retail for CNY 1,299 about $195 for the 64GB model and CNT 1,699 or about $255 for the 128GB model.

Oppo also announced their new Encor R headphones, these will go on sale on the 1st of June and will retail for CNY 299 which is about $45.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News

