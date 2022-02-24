Oppo Find X5 smartphones land on EE March 10th

EE has announced that the new Oppo Find X5 series of smartphones will be available on their network from the 1oth of March 2022, the handsets were made official earlier today.

The OPPO Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro 5G available to pre-order on EE from the 10th of March and the Find X5 Lite will be available from the 24th of March.

The OPPO Find X5 5G, Find X5 Pro 5G and Find X5 Lite 5G will be available on EE Essential, Smart and Full Works plans. Customers who take one of the OPPO Find X5 series handsets on an EE Smart Plan or Full Works plan will be able to choose three inclusive Smart benefits including Netflix, Apple Music and BT Sport Ultimate app access, with a combined value of over £25 per month. Full Works for Android plans also come with unlimited data and EE’s fastest 5G speeds.

EE Smart Plan and Full Works for Android customers can also upgrade their smartphone any time, with EE Upgrade Anytime as standard.

Both EE Smart plan and EE Full Works plan customers are also eligible to receive a 10% discount on EE Full Fibre Max, which offers average speeds of up to 900Mbps and the ability to connect over 100 devices at once. EE pay monthly customers who take out a Full Fibre Max plan can also receive a 20GB monthly mobile data boost and up to 12 months’ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and unlimited mobile gaming data, worth up to £252 at no extra cost.

You can find out more details about the three new Oppo Find X5 smartphones over at the EE website at the link below.

Source EE

