Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone gets official

Oppo has launched its latest smartphone, the Oppo Find X5 Pro and the handset comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display that features a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and it features a 20:9 aspect ratio.
The handset is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it also comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of RAM.
The handset comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging, this can charge the handset to 50% in just 12 minutes. There is also 50W wireless charging that can charge the device to 50% in just 47 minutes. The handset features SuperVOOC charging and AirVOOC charging.
The new Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone comes with a range of high-end cameras, there are three Hasselblad cameras on the back and a single camera on the front of the device. On the rear, there is a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.
The handset will come in a choice of two colors, Ceramic White and Glaze Black, pricing for the handset will start at €1,300 for the 256GB model. Oppo has also launched another model, the Oppo Find X5, we will have more details on the handset later.
Source GSM Arena