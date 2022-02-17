Oppo Find X5 Pro revealed in official photos

We have heard various rumors about the new Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone and now Oppo has released some official photos of the handset.

The company posted two photos of the Oppo Find X5 Pro on Twitter, one of the black version of the handset and the other of the white version.

We previously heard that the handset would come with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display that will feature a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

The device will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there may be some other storage options available.

The Oppo Find X5 smartphone will come with a range of cameras, there will be three cameras on the back and a single camera upfront. The rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel camera. On the front of the handset, there will be a 32-megapixel camera for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

The handset will come with Android 12 and Color OS 12.1, it will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery and feature fast charging. The new Oppo Find 5 range of smartphones is coming next week, Oppo will launch them on the 24th of February.

