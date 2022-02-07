Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone specs leaked

We recently heard some details on the new Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone related to the handset featuring Hasselblad cameras and now we have more details on the handset.

Some more specifications for the new Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone have leaked online, they were revealed by Winfuture along with some photos of the device.

The new Oppo Find X5 Pro will come with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display that will feature a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

The handset will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There may also be some more RAm and storage options but these have not been revealed as yet.

The Find X5 Pro smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging, it will also feature ColorOS 12.1 which is based on Google’s Android 12 OS.

The handset will feature a range of high-end cameras, there will be a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back of the device. On the front of the handset, there will be a 32-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and for video chat.

On the rear of the device, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel camera. As yet there are no details on exactly when the handset will launch, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source Winfuture

