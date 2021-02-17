Oppo Find X3 smartphone spotted on benchmarks

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Oppo Find X3 smartohone and now the handset has popped up on some benchmarks.

The device recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks and this has revealed some more specifications on the handset.

The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, there will also be a Pro model with a Snapdragon 888 processor.

The handset is listed with Android 11 and it is expected to feature a 6.7 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, the Pro model will have a QHD+ display.

The Oppo Find X3 is also rumored to come with a range of cameras, as yet we do not have many details about these. The new Oppo Find smartphones are expected to be made official next month.

Source GSM Arena

