Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphone gets 3C Certification

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphone and now the handset has received 3C certification.

The handset was listed with the model number PEEM00 and the device will come with a 65W fast charger.

We previously heard that the Oppo Find X3 Pro would feature 6.7 inch OLED display, probably with a FHD+ resolution.

The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and it will come with 2GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it will feature a range of cameras.

There will be two Sony IMX766 50 megapixel cameras on the back along with a 13 megapixel and a 3 megapixel camera. The front camera is rumored to come with 16 megapixels.

Source Myfixguide

