Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

By

Oppo Find X3 Pro

The new Oppo Find X3 smartphone was made official earlier today and now we get to have a look at the device in an unboxing video from Mrwhosetheboss.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM, there is also 256GB of storage.

The device comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4500 mAh battery with fast charging.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro comes with a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 50 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultrawide camera,  13 megapixel telephoto camera and a 3 megapixel micro camera.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets