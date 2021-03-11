Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new Oppo Find X3 smartphone was made official earlier today and now we get to have a look at the device in an unboxing video from Mrwhosetheboss.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM, there is also 256GB of storage.
The device comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4500 mAh battery with fast charging.
The Oppo Find X3 Pro comes with a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 50 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultrawide camera, 13 megapixel telephoto camera and a 3 megapixel micro camera.
Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss
