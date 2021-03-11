Oppo Find X3 Pro features two 50 megapixel cameras

The new Oppo Find X 3 Pro smartphone is now official and the handset comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The handset features a Snapdragon 888 processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM, there is also 256GB of built in storage.
The device comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 30W fast wireless charging, there is also 65W wired charging which takes just 30 minutes for a full charge.
The Find X3 Pro comes with a range of high end cameras, this two 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors, one has an ultra wide lens, the other a wide angle lens. There is also a 13 megapixel telephoto camera, plus a 3 megapixel micro camera.
On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, the handset will go on sale on the 30th of March.
Source GSM Arena
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.