Oppo Find X3 Pro features two 50 megapixel cameras

The new Oppo Find X 3 Pro smartphone is now official and the handset comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset features a Snapdragon 888 processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM, there is also 256GB of built in storage.

The device comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 30W fast wireless charging, there is also 65W wired charging which takes just 30 minutes for a full charge.

The Find X3 Pro comes with a range of high end cameras, this two 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors, one has an ultra wide lens, the other a wide angle lens. There is also a 13 megapixel telephoto camera, plus a 3 megapixel micro camera.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, the handset will go on sale on the 30th of March.

Source GSM Arena

