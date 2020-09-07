Geeky Gadgets

Oppo F17 smartphone goes on sale

Oppo F17 Pro

The new Oppo F17 Pro smartphone is now available to buy in India, the handset launched recently and it is available through Flipkart for INR 22,990 which is about $315 at the current exchange rate.

The handset comes with a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a Mediatek Helio P95 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM.

There is also 128GB of built in storage and the device comes with a range of high end cameras, on the front there is a 16 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

On the rear of the Oppo F17 Pro there is 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 2 megapixel cameras. The handset also comes with a 4015 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

Source GSM Arena

