Oppo Air Glass 3 unveiled at Mobile World Congress

Oppo unveiled a new device at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, the new Oppo Air Glass 3 prototype and the devcie works with Oppos AndesGPT via a smartphone, and Oppo smartphone users will soon be able to connect their devices to Microsoft’s Copilot.

Thanks to its ability to understand various data types, including text, images, video, and audio, multimodal AI technology is able to process and interpret more complex user scenarios, unlocking new potential in user interactions, such as voice and visual. While XR (extended reality) devices present new possibilities in implementing these features, they require both advanced functionality and lightweight designs if they are to truly take on the role of a personal, everyday smart assistant. Driven by this vision, OPPO has introduced the all-new OPPO Air Glass 3 prototype to explore the possibilities of AI technology based on cross-device collaboration between XR devices and smartphones.

Weighing just 50 grams, the OPPO Air Glass 3 features a self-developed resin waveguide with a refractive index of 1.70, a display brightness uniformity of more than 50%, and a peak eye brightness of more than 1,000 nits. Together, these ensure the OPPO Air Glass 3 provides a wearing experience that is close to that of a regular pair of glasses while also providing the best full-color display of its kind. Thanks to the access to OPPO AndesGPT provided by the Air Glass APP on the smartphone, users only need to lightly press the temple of the OPPO Air Glass 3 to activate the AI voice assistant and begin performing a range of tasks.

You can find out more information about the new Oppo Air Glass 3 prototype over at the Oppo website at the link below, the devcie is a prototype at the moment and we are looking forward to finding out more details about it.

Source Oppo



