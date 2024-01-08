Oppo Find X7 Ultra smartphone gets official

Oppo’s latest foray into the Android smartphone market is marked by the introduction of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra. This device not only sports an impressive array of features but also stands out with its advanced specifications. Central to its appeal is the 6.82-inch AMOLED display, boasting a high resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. What enhances the user experience further is the display’s 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smoother and more responsive visual interaction.

Delving into its performance capabilities, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra is powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor. This is complemented by multiple memory and storage configurations, catering to different user needs. Options include a combination of 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, a higher-tier offering of 16GB of RAM also with 256GB of storage, and the top-of-the-line variant featuring 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of storage. Notably, the device does not support expandable storage, focusing instead on these generous built-in storage capacities.

Battery life and charging technology are key aspects of modern smartphones, and the Oppo Find X7 Ultra excels in this area. It houses a substantial 5000 mAh battery. A standout feature is its 100W wired charging capability, which impressively charges the device to 50 percent in just 10 minutes and achieves a full charge in a mere 26 minutes. Additionally, the phone supports 50W wireless charging and offers the convenience of 10W reverse charging.

Photography enthusiasts will be drawn to the Oppo Find X7 Ultra’s advanced camera system. The device is equipped with a trio of rear cameras and a single front-facing camera. The front camera, a 32-megapixel wide-angle lens, is ideal for capturing high-quality selfies and facilitating video calls. On the rear, the setup includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, offering versatility for various photography styles and needs.

Finally, the aesthetic appeal of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra is not to be overlooked. It will be available in an array of elegant colors, including Tailored Black, Sepia Brown, and Ocean Blue. As for its pricing, the handset is set to start at CNY 5,999, which is approximately $840 based on current exchange rates. This positions the Oppo Find X7 Ultra as a premium option in the smartphone market.

Source Oppo, GSM Arena



