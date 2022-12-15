Oppo A58x 5G smartphone unveiled

Earlier we got to see the new Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip smartphones and now we have details on the new Oppo A58x 5G.

The new Oppo A58x 5G comes with a 6.56-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and ir also comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you need some additional storage, the handset features a microSD card slot for expansion, it also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

Other specifications on the new A58x 5G include Color OS 12.1 which is based on Android 12 and the handset features a 13-megapixel main camera on the rear, plus a 2-megapixel depth camera. The handset also comes with an 8-megapixel front camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The Oppo A58x 5G smartphone will be available in a choice of three colors, blue, purple and black and the handset will, retail for CNY 1,200 which is about $173 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on whether it will launch outside of China.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals