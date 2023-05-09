Oppenheimer film the mind behind the atomic bomb

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming new Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Nolan’s other films include Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar, Inception and The Dark Knight trilogy.

Oppenheimer film

“The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan. Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX black and white analogue photography.”

“Oppenheimer is an upcoming biographical film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, based on the 2005 book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film follows the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project in World War II, and his contributions that led to the creation of the atomic bomb.”

Source : Universal Pictures





