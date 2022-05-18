OODA Ball is an innovative free weight punching bag that can be used in a number of different ways to help improve your reflexes and stay fit. The multifunctional portable punching ball provides an interactive way to perform static, dynamic, and plyometric functional fitness moves, OR put them ALL together for the ultimate workout experience, say its creators. “The OODA Ball’s patented R.T.H.M. (Reactive Target Hyper-kinetic Motion) technology will help you develop speed, power, accuracy, hand-eye coordination, and full-body endurance.”

Free weight punching bag

“Meet the OODA Ball, a compact, portable punching ball that’s designed to be both functional and interactive. OODA Ball is designed with our patented R.T.H.M. (Reactive Target Hyper-kinetic Motion) Technology to give you maximum control by optimizing weight, speed, and density. Use it as a punching bag against the wall, floor, or freestyle in the air – anywhere! You can also use it as a versatile functional fitness ball with lower body, upper body, and full body signature exercises.”

Assuming that the OODA Ball funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the OODA Ball free weight punching bag project review the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

“We first invented the OODA Ball because there existed no fight-fitness training tool on the market that simulated the movement, mixed striking, and feel of an MMA fight. So we put pen to paper and created a punching ball that can move freely in all directions.

The challenge was maximizing control by finding the right combination of weight, speed, and density. Balancing these three components was like a puzzle we had to solve — a difficult proposition because adjusting one parameter dramatically affects the other two. Eventually, we found what we call the product’s “Goldilocks zone”.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the free weight punching bag, jump over to the official OODA Ball crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals