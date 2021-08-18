Improve your reflexes and become more agile with Ryflx

If you would like to improve your reflexes and coordination you may be interested in a new system called Ryflx, designed to improve eye to hand coordination and make your whole body more agile in the process. Launched via Kickstarter the body coordination training system can be used from anyone age 3 and above and can be easily mounted to a wall in your home, office or dorm allowing anyone that may be passing to test their reflexes and train in just a few minutes.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $130 or £96 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Ryflx campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Ryflx improves your reflexes project view the promotional video below.

“According to researchers at Simon Fraser University in Canada, things start going south at age 24. They came to that conclusion after studying 3,305 volunteers aged 16 years to 44 years. “Reflex” is a reaction time and eye-hand-whole body coordination training system for speed, precision and consistency. Similar systems are used to train race drivers and pro athletes. 3 sizes. Ages 3 – 150. One minute everyday (or more)!”

“You like a challenge and you are motivated to perform, wanting to be faster, more agile, exercise, improve eye-hand-whole body coordination, agility, decision making and more. You thrive in the stretch and the sweat. Nothing is impossible and impossible is nothing. Having this on your wall powered on all the time, you can be sure that there no excuse from training to improve yourself. There is no need to fix it up every time you use it, there are no batteries to charge (unless you choose to power it up using a power bank)”

