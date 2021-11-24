OnLogic IoT Connect Kit lets you connect to the cloud in less than an hour

OnLogic has this week released its new Connect Kit, designed to help you begin the digital transformation of your facility in one hour. OnLogic have combined durable and reliable hardware with powerful software and consultation from its trusted partners, providing you with everything you need to make a connection to the cloud in less than 60 minutes. “Digital transformation of your business provides the visibility and control you need to meet evolving market demands, business expectations, and production goals.”

OnLogic IoT Connect Kit includes :

A custom-configured OnLogic Karbon 300 Rugged PC w/ Ignition Trial Edition software pre-installed

An hour of expert consultation from Cirrus Link Solutions

2 x 6ft. Premium Shielded Ethernet Cables

1 x DisplayPort to HDMI Cable

1 x Computer Port and Dust Blocking Kit

1 x Terminal Block Kit

1 x DIN Mounting Clip

1 x Power Supply

“The Connect Kit minimizes the complexity of beginning your digital transformation. By utilizing AWS IoT Verified hardware and pre-imaged Ignition software, you can quickly and securely connect your facility to the cloud using simple visual interfaces. No need for lengthy (and costly) consultation periods or coding knowledge. When you’re ready to connect, the included hour of expert guidance from our partners at Cirrus Link Solutions will help you get up and running fast.”

“From the moment you plug it in, the Connect Kit can quickly begin gathering, processing, and feeding valuable data about your operations to the AWS Cloud. The included cables allow you to connect your machinery, PLCs, or RTUs with an Ethernet connection. The rugged PC included in the Connect Kit also provides additional I/O options, allowing you to connect your systems via COM, CAN bus, and DIO. Need a specific connection option? Reach out to our team of Solutions Specialists to discuss options for your unique application.”

Source : OnLogic : Fanless Tech

