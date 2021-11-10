New OnLogic Intel NUC mini PCs for IoT applications unveiled

OnLogic has this week introduced a couple of new industrial Intel NUC mini PC systems specifically designed for Internet of things applications in the form of the ML100G-53: 11th Gen Intel Power NUC Form Factor and ML100G-41: AMD Ryzen 4000 Power at the Edge

ML100G-53: 11th Gen Intel Power Intel NUC

Dual-Core options in the ML100G-53 include the Intel Celeron 6305E or Core i3-1115G4 processors. Quad-Core offerings feature the i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 processors (all formerly known as Tiger Lake). Built for high performance computing, IoT, AI applications, and flexible multitasking, the M100G-53 boasts impressive graphics capabilities thanks to Intel’s new Iris Xe Graphics engine (available on the i5 and i7), and up to 32 GB of dual channel DDR4 memory. Onboard TPM 2.0, via Intel Platform Trust Technology, helps to ensure data is secure. The ML100G-53 is designed to power your project with versatile connectivity and impressive networking capabilities. 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), HDMI and DisplayPort support up to 4 simultaneous 4k displays.

ML100G-41: AMD Ryzen 4000 Power at the Edge

The ML100G-41 is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs, offering high performance for both graphics intensive applications and multitasking workloads. Choose from the AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (Quad-Core) or Ryzen 7 4800U (Octa-Core) processors, with onboard AMD Radeon graphics and up to 32 GB of dual channel DDR4 memory. The ML100G-41 offers versatile connectivity and impressive networking capabilities to power your project. 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), 2 x USB 2.0, HDMI and DisplayPort support up to 4 simultaneous 4k displays.

For more specifications on the ML100G-53 Industrial Fanless Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake NUC and ML100G-41 Industrial Fanless AMD Ryzen 4000 mini PC systems jump over to the official OnLogic website by following the link below. Both models are now available to configure to your exact requirements with prices starting from $745 for the Tiger version and $944 for the AMD Ryzen 4000 system.

Source : OnLogic : OnLogic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals