Serpent Canyon Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast mini PC specs leaked

More details have been leaked this week about the new Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast mini PC codenamed Serpent Canyon, designed to provide users with a compact gaming desktop PC. Details of the new compact desktop PC were posted via Baidu revealing that the system will be powered by an Intel Core i7-12700H processor with 6 Performance cores and 8 Efficient cores, combining to offer 14 cores and 20 threads all supported by Intel Arc A770M discrete graphics.

The Serpent Canyon processor is 4.7 GHz and features 24MB of cache and the graphics have been upgraded from the previous version to Arc A770M GPU with full ACM-G10 processor with 32 Xe-Cores and a total of 16GB GDDR6 memory.

Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast

On the front of the compact desktop PC is a handy SDXC card slot with support for UHS-II standard, together with a Thunderbolt 4 connector, 3.5 mm audio jack and USB 3.2 Type-A connectors. On the rear you will find 4 x USB Type-A connectors, Intel 2.5G Ethernet interface, additional Thunderbolt 4 connector and HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.0 interfaces.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : VC : Baidu : TPU : Liliputing

