OneXPlayer G1 Review : Compact, Powerful and Versatile Portable

The OneXPlayer G1 is redesigning portable computing by seamlessly merging high-performance gaming capabilities with robust productivity tools in a compact, handheld form with a unique modular keyboard layout. Designed to cater to both gamers and professionals, it offers a unique combination of entertainment and work functionalities.

With its detachable keyboard, high-refresh-rate display, and customizable controls, the OneXPlayer G1 positions itself as a versatile device for users who demand both power and portability. Whether you’re tackling demanding tasks or immersing yourself in graphically intensive games, this device aims to deliver a balanced experience.

Whether you’re editing documents on the go, streaming your favorite shows, or immersing yourself in graphically demanding games, this two-in-one gadget aims to deliver a seamless experience. But does it live up to the hype? ETA PRIME takes a closer look at what makes this compact powerhouse stand out.

OneXPlayer G1 Games Console

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The OneXPlayer G1 combines high-performance gaming and productivity features in a compact, portable design with a detachable keyboard and ergonomic controls.

It features an 8.8-inch LTPS display with 144Hz refresh rate, up to 64GB RAM, PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and processor options including AMD Ryzen 9, Ryzen 7, or Intel Core i7.

Gaming-specific enhancements include Hall-based analog sticks and triggers, an upgraded D-pad, and the ability to run demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 smoothly.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 4, Oculink for eGPU setups, and a fingerprint sensor for security, making it versatile for gaming and professional workflows.

Customizable via 1X Console software, users can adjust TDP, fan speeds, RGB lighting, and create performance profiles tailored to gaming or productivity needs.

Key Features at a Glance

8.8-inch LTPS display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2560×1600 resolution

Choice of AMD Ryzen 9, Ryzen 7, or Intel Core i7 processors

Up to 64GB of RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage

Hall-based analog sticks and triggers for precise gaming control

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Oculink support for eGPU setups

Customizable performance profiles via 1X Console software

Design and Build: Compact and Ergonomic

The OneXPlayer G1 is thoughtfully engineered to balance portability and functionality. Its two-in-one design features a detachable keyboard, allowing users to switch effortlessly between gaming and productivity modes. The ergonomic layout incorporates Hall-based analog sticks, linear Hall triggers, and an upgraded D-pad, making sure precise control for gaming enthusiasts. These design elements make the device comfortable to use for extended periods, whether you’re gaming or working.

The 8.8-inch LTPS display is a standout feature, boasting a 144Hz refresh rate, 2560×1600 resolution, and up to 500 nits of brightness. This combination ensures sharp visuals, vibrant colors, and smooth gameplay, enhancing both gaming and multimedia experiences. Additionally, the touchscreen and integrated touchpad provide added versatility, making multitasking and creative workflows more intuitive. The compact yet ergonomic design ensures the device remains portable without sacrificing usability.

OneXPlayer G1 Review by ETA PRIME

Performance and Hardware: Built for Power

The OneXPlayer G1 is equipped with high-performance hardware configurations designed to meet a variety of user needs. Buyers can choose between AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, Ryzen 7 7840U, or Intel Core i7-13700H processors, all of which are paired with the Radeon 780M iGPU based on RDNA 3 architecture. These components ensure smooth performance for demanding games such as *Cyberpunk 2077* and *God of War Ragnarok*, as well as resource-intensive productivity tasks.

With up to 64GB of RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, the device offers ample memory and fast data access, making sure seamless multitasking and quick load times. The adjustable TDP settings, ranging from 4W to 30W, allow users to optimize performance and energy efficiency based on their specific requirements. Whether you’re gaming, editing videos, or running multiple applications simultaneously, the OneXPlayer G1 is built to handle it all with ease.

Gaming Features: Precision and Responsiveness

For gaming enthusiasts, the OneXPlayer G1 delivers a suite of features designed to enhance control and responsiveness. The linear Hall-based triggers provide extended throw, making them particularly suitable for genres like racing and fighting games. The upgraded D-pad ensures accurate input, catering to platformers and retro games that demand precision.

The device is capable of running graphically intensive titles at optimized settings, making sure a smooth and immersive gaming experience. Whether you’re exploring expansive open worlds or engaging in fast-paced combat, the OneXPlayer G1 delivers reliable performance. Its customizable controls and ergonomic design further enhance gameplay, making it a compelling choice for serious gamers.

Connectivity and I/O: Versatile and Future-Ready

The OneXPlayer G1 excels in connectivity options, making sure users stay productive and connected in various scenarios. Key features include:

MicroSD card reader for expandable storage

USB 3.2 and USB 4 ports for fast data transfer

Oculink support for external GPU (eGPU) setups, allowing desktop-level performance

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for stable wireless connections

Fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button for added security

These connectivity options make the device suitable for a wide range of use cases, from online gaming and streaming to professional workflows requiring high-speed data transfer and secure access. The inclusion of Oculink support for eGPU setups is particularly noteworthy, as it allows users to achieve desktop-level performance when needed.

Customization and Software: Tailored to Your Needs

The OneXPlayer G1 offers extensive customization through its 1X Console software, allowing users to fine-tune the device to their specific preferences. This intuitive platform allows for:

Adjusting TDP settings to balance performance and battery life

Controlling RGB lighting for a personalized aesthetic

Fine-tuning fan speeds to manage thermals effectively

Creating performance profiles for different tasks, such as gaming or productivity

These customization options ensure the device adapts to a variety of scenarios, whether you’re focused on intensive gaming, creative workflows, or casual browsing. The ability to control thermals and performance profiles adds a layer of flexibility, making the OneXPlayer G1 a versatile tool for diverse user needs.

A Versatile All-in-One Solution

The OneXPlayer G1 stands out as a multi-functional device that bridges the gap between gaming and productivity. Its compact design, powerful hardware, and customizable features make it an appealing choice for users who prioritize portability without compromising performance. While further testing on aspects like battery life, thermals, and eGPU support will provide a more comprehensive evaluation, the device’s early impressions highlight its smooth performance, ergonomic design, and versatile capabilities. For those seeking a portable yet powerful solution for both work and play, the OneXPlayer G1 is a compelling option worth exploring.

