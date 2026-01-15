ONEXFLY APEX Handheld Hands On Benchmarks : Gaming Speed You Can Feel

What if you could hold the power of a high-end gaming rig in the palm of your hand? ETA Prime takes a closer look at how the ONEXFLY Apex is shaking up the portable gaming market with its jaw-dropping specs and thoughtful design. This handheld promises to deliver an experience that rivals traditional desktops, boasting an AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor and up to 128GB of RAM. But does all this power come at the cost of portability or usability? With features like an adjustable TDP, esports-grade joysticks, and a detachable battery, the ONEXFLY Apex is making bold claims about redefining what handheld gaming can be. Let’s see if it lives up to the hype.

In this analysis, we’ll explore what makes the ONEXFLY Apex stand out in a crowded market of portable gaming devices. From its 8-inch 120Hz display to its innovative cooling options, this device is packed with features designed to cater to both casual gamers and hardcore enthusiasts. But it’s not just about raw power, elements like customizable RGB lighting, programmable buttons, and seamless connectivity options hint at a device built with versatility in mind. Could this be the ultimate gaming companion for 2026? Stick around as we unpack the details and see if the ONEXFLY Apex truly delivers on its promise of speed, power, and adaptability.

ONEXFLY Apex Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The ONEXFLY Apex is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor and Radeon 8060SI GPU, offering up to 128GB of RAM and 8TB of storage, making it ideal for gaming and demanding tasks.

It features an 8-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ergonomic design, and customizable controls, making sure comfort and precision during extended gaming sessions.

The device includes adjustable TDP (6W-120W), a dual-fan cooling system, and an optional Frostbay liquid cooling module for optimized performance and thermal management.

Connectivity options include USB 4, USB 3.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a barrel jack power input, alongside features like a fingerprint sensor, built-in kickstand, and customizable RGB lighting.

Powered by the 1X Console software, users can fine-tune performance, customize controls, and monitor system metrics, while advanced gaming features like FSR and frame generation ensure smooth gameplay for AAA titles.

Key Features and Performance

At the heart of the ONEXFLY Apex lies the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor, a 16-core, 32-thread powerhouse that works in tandem with the Radeon 8060SI GPU. This combination ensures smooth performance across a variety of tasks, from gaming to multitasking and even creative workloads like video editing or 3D rendering. The device supports up to 128GB of unified RAM and offers an impressive 8TB of storage capacity through M.2 SSD, mini SSD, and microSD slots, making it ideal for gamers with extensive libraries or professionals handling demanding applications.

One of the standout features is the adjustable TDP (Thermal Design Power), which ranges from 6W to 120W. This allows users to fine-tune the balance between performance and energy efficiency, whether prioritizing high settings for demanding games or conserving battery life during extended use. To maintain optimal performance, the ONEXFLY Apex employs a dual-fan cooling system, with the option to integrate the Frostbay liquid cooling module for enhanced thermal management during intensive sessions.

Display and Ergonomics

The ONEXFLY Apex features an 8-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1920×1200. While it does not include AMOLED technology, the IPS panel delivers sharp visuals and smooth gameplay, supported by Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology to reduce screen tearing and improve overall immersion. This ensures a visually engaging experience, whether you’re exploring open-world environments or engaging in fast-paced action games.

Ergonomics play a significant role in the device’s design. Weighing 699g without the battery and 1,080g with it, the ONEXFLY Apex is crafted for comfortable use over extended periods. Additional features such as programmable rear buttons, esports-grade capacitive joysticks, and locking triggers enhance precision and allow for extensive customization. These elements ensure that the device adapts to your gaming style, providing both comfort and control.

ONEXFLY APEX Hands On First Look Review

Battery Life and Thermal Management

Battery life is a critical factor for any portable gaming device, and the ONEXFLY Apex delivers flexibility with its detachable 85Wh battery. The hot-swappable design ensures uninterrupted gaming sessions, even when the battery is running low. Battery performance varies depending on the TDP settings:

Over 7 hours at 10W

2 hours and 20 minutes at 25W

Approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes at 45W

Thermal management is equally robust. The dual-fan cooling system efficiently dissipates heat, making sure consistent performance during extended gaming sessions. For users requiring additional thermal headroom, the optional Frostbay liquid cooling module provides enhanced cooling capabilities, making the device well-suited for demanding tasks and high-performance gaming.

Connectivity and Additional Features

The ONEXFLY Apex offers a wide array of connectivity options to enhance usability and compatibility with peripherals. These include:

USB 4 and USB 3.2 ports

A full-size USB 3 port

A 3.5mm audio jack

A barrel jack power input

Beyond connectivity, the device includes thoughtful features such as a fingerprint sensor for secure access, a built-in kickstand for hands-free use, and customizable RGB lighting to personalize the aesthetic. These additions make the ONEXFLY Apex versatile for various gaming setups, whether you’re playing on the go or integrating it into a more stationary configuration.

Software and Customization

The ONEXFLY Apex is powered by the 1X Console software, a centralized hub for performance tuning and customization. This software allows users to:

Adjust fan curves and vibration intensity

Customize RGB lighting effects

Remap buttons and set up macros

Fine-tune dead zones for triggers and joysticks

Pre-installed tools such as a performance overlay and game launcher simplify system monitoring and game management. These features enable real-time tracking of metrics like frame rates and temperatures, making sure an optimized gaming experience tailored to individual preferences.

Gaming Performance and Benchmarks

The ONEXFLY Apex excels in gaming performance, handling AAA titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Forza Horizon 5 at high settings with stable frame rates. Benchmark results further underscore its capabilities:

Geekbench 6 scores: 2,858 (single-core) and 15,977 (multi-core) at 45W TDP

3DMark Time Spy scores: 8,951 at 45W TDP and 10,648 at 80W TDP

Advanced features like frame generation and FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) enhance performance, delivering smooth and visually stunning gameplay. These capabilities position the ONEXFLY Apex as a formidable contender in the portable gaming market, offering both power and versatility.

Strengths and Considerations

The ONEXFLY Apex distinguishes itself with its larger screen, robust hardware, and extensive customization options, making it a high-performance alternative to competitors like the Z1 Extreme and Z2 Extreme. However, the absence of an AMOLED display may be a drawback for users seeking the highest visual fidelity. Despite this, the device’s combination of power, portability, and value ensures it remains a compelling choice for gamers and professionals alike.

Final Thoughts on the ONEXFLY Apex

The ONEXFLY Apex is a versatile and powerful handheld gaming device that caters to a wide range of users. Its advanced hardware, efficient cooling systems, and thoughtful design make it a standout option in the portable gaming market. Whether you’re gaming on the go, multitasking, or setting up a competitive session at home, the ONEXFLY Apex delivers an exceptional experience in a compact and portable form factor.

