Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



OnePlus Nord specifications confirmed by Geekbench

By

OnePlus Nord

It looks like we have some more information on the new OnePlus Nord smartphone, the handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks.

The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it will also come with 12GB of RAM or 8GB of RAM an a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The new OnePlus smartphone will feature a .44 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate plus dual front cameras, this will include a 32 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel secondary camera.

On the back of the device there will be four cameras, a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel depth sensor and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals