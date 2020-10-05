OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.8

OnePlus has released a new software update for their OnePlus Nord smartphone, OxygenOS 10.5.8 and the update brings a range of improvements to the handset.

Included in the update are some improvements to the camera, display and also network stability, you cans see what is included in the update below.

Changelog



System Newly added “Hide silent notifications in status bar” feature to filter unimportant notifications, making the app notification management easier( Route: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in the status bar ) Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2020.09

Camera Optimized image stabilization performance

Display Improved general display calibration

Network Optimize the network stability



You can find out more information about the OxygenOS 10.5.8 software update for the OnePlus Nord over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

