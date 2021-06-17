OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone review (Video)

The new OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone was made official recently, the handset is now available to buy in the UK and the device retails for £299 in the UK, it time to find out more details about it in a new review video.

We recently got to see a hands on video of the new new OnePlus smartphone and now we get to see a more in depth review of the handset. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us an in depth look at the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone.

As we can see from the review of the new OnePlus Nord CE, the device comes with some great features and it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and an Adreno 619 GPU There is also a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset comes with OnePlus’s OxygenOS which is based on Android 11 and it feature a 4500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 40T Plus fast charging. The device feature a ranger of cameras with three on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 camera for video chat and Selfies, this supports 1080p video at up to 60 fps.

On the rear of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G there is a 64 megapixel main camera, plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel mono camera.

Source & Image Credit Tech Spurt

