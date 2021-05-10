Nokia announces new Nokia Android 11 Roadmap

HMD Global and Nokia have announced a new roadmap for the release of Android 11 on Nokia smartphones.

The roadmap can be seen below and it shows that a number of devices will get the updates before the end of quarter 2 2021.

A number of devices will get the update before the end of quarter 2, this include the Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 21.4, Nokia 5.4, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 and the Nokia 3.4.

In quarter three of 2021 the Android 11 update will be released for the Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 9 PureView.

You can find out more information on when the Android 11 software update will be released for a range of Nokia smartphones over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia

