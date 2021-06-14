Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



New OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

By

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus launched their new OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone last week and now we get to have a look at the handset in a new video from Tech Spurt.

The video below gives us a look at the design and also the features on the new OnePlus Nord CE smartphone, lets find out more details about it.

Watch this video on YouTube.

The handset comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 750G mobile processor rand it also comes with three RAM options, 6GB, 8GB and 12GB. For storage you gfet tho choose from 128GB and 256GB and it comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel Selfies camera, on the back there is a a triple camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel and one 2 megapixel camera. The handset also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets