OnePlus launched their new OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone last week and now we get to have a look at the handset in a new video from Tech Spurt.

The video below gives us a look at the design and also the features on the new OnePlus Nord CE smartphone, lets find out more details about it.

The handset comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 750G mobile processor rand it also comes with three RAM options, 6GB, 8GB and 12GB. For storage you gfet tho choose from 128GB and 256GB and it comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel Selfies camera, on the back there is a a triple camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel and one 2 megapixel camera. The handset also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

