OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone for some time, the handset is now official and we have all the details.

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM or 128GB or 256GB of storage. This device does not come with a microSD card slot, so you are limited to the storage of the model you choose.

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging, it will be available in a choice of two colors, Jade Fog and Gray Shadow. The 8GB model will cost £369 and the 12GB model will cost £469.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals